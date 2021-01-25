Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on D. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,883,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.22. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,678.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

