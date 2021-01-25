Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded Dominion Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.42.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy stock opened at $72.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3,614.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $4,074,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after buying an additional 3,491,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,688 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $77,592,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 195.5% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,201,000 after purchasing an additional 529,740 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,673,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,954,000 after buying an additional 421,527 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.