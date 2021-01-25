Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives $61.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

DOMO opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.76 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Domo will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $122,471.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares in the company, valued at $9,769,815.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $218,503.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,639 shares in the company, valued at $634,213.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 315,873 shares of company stock worth $17,034,025. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domo in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Domo by 62.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 265.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

