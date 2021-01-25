Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.57

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.57 and last traded at $74.57, with a volume of 2551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.61.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOMO shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.57.

Get Domo alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $432,574.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,355.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,873 shares of company stock valued at $17,034,025. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,889,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,419,000 after purchasing an additional 47,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 23.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after acquiring an additional 320,176 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 8.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,200,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after acquiring an additional 98,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Domo by 1,952.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 929,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Domo by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

About Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.