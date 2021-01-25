DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Up 6.4%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.63. 5,155,006 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 3,209,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in DouYu International by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DouYu International by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,804,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,369,000 after buying an additional 627,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DouYu International by 349.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 82,821 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in DouYu International by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

