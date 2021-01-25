e-Gulden Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $428.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.04 or 0.00423955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000274 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,972,988 coins and its circulating supply is 17,150,677 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.