Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $114.20

Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$114.20 and last traded at C$114.20, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$111.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$108.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$641.29 million and a PE ratio of -23.17.

Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.01 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

About Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT)

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

