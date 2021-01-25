eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer cut eGain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on eGain in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $289,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in eGain by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in eGain by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 26,957 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in eGain by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in eGain by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 34,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in eGain by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of eGain stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $12.04. 765,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,816. The company has a market capitalization of $372.39 million, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, analysts expect that eGain will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

