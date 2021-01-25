EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Up 16%

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shot up 16% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.98 and last traded at $89.53. 7,988,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 5,034,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -554.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

