Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $146.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,719,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,246. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $139,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,447.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,427 shares of company stock worth $4,449,004. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,822 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

