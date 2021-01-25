Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,091,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,383 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $184,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.17. 29,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,360,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $202.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.35 and its 200-day moving average is $154.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $209.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

