EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Shares Up 8%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) shot up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.15. 336,741 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 317,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Several brokerages have commented on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get EMCORE alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $152.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in EMCORE in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 71.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 165,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.