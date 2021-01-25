Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,025,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,534,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $107.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $1,808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,143,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,462,274.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,562,863.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,926 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,403. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

