Energi Price Tops $1.58 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00004893 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $58.66 million and $3.10 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00150709 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00028440 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 37,065,799 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

