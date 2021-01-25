Enigma Price Reaches $0.16 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 68.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $62,751.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.01 or 0.00322421 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00031061 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003279 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001012 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.54 or 0.01428847 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,292,446 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,042,882 tokens. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

