Entegris, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th.

Entegris has raised its dividend payment by 357.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Entegris has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Entegris to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $112.33 on Monday. Entegris has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $113.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

