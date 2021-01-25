EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Tops $0.0159 on Top Exchanges

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $90,721.21 and $260.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.72 or 0.00731588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00047781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,397.94 or 0.04213613 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00015353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017559 BTC.

About EnterCoin

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

