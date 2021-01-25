Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 333.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.75. The stock had a trading volume of 33,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,929. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

