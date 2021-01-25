Epstein & White Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Epstein & White Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 47.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.33.

MMM traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $170.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,316,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,291. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $180.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.19. The company has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

