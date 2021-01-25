Epstein & White Financial LLC Has $15.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Epstein & White Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $15,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.28. 1,263,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,580. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.02 and its 200-day moving average is $205.72. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $231.90.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

