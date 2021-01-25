Epstein & White Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 18,421 SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF accounts for 0.3% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.08. 550,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,020. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.71.

