Epstein & White Financial LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,217,000. Natixis boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after acquiring an additional 781,854 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,440,000 after acquiring an additional 540,612 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 559.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,740,000 after acquiring an additional 533,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,038,000 after acquiring an additional 472,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.22.

TXN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.92. 4,524,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,193. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.39. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $175.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

