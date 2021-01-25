Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,957,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 236,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,657,000 after buying an additional 58,731 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,602,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 21,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,193,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.45.

Shares of EQIX opened at $721.16 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 141.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $699.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $745.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,691,906.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,386 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,371. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

