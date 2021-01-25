Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Equinix were worth $112,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,110,803,000 after purchasing an additional 140,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Equinix by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Equinix by 11.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,462,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 6.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 462,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

Equinix stock traded up $6.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $727.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,971. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $699.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $745.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 141.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,386 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,371 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

