Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:EQX) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:EQX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

EQX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.