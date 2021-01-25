Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Price Target Increased to C$138.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$110.00 to C$138.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$89.75 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$98.00 price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$94.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$112.63.

EQB traded up C$1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting C$109.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,729. Equitable Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$44.57 and a twelve month high of C$113.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.13.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.02 by C$1.28. The company had revenue of C$180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.11 million. Equities analysts predict that Equitable Group Inc. will post 14.1100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) news, Director Brian Leland sold 1,390 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.37, for a total transaction of C$129,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 459 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,856.83. Also, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.86, for a total value of C$66,876.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at C$94,195.98. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,795 shares of company stock worth $2,007,394.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

