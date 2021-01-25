Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.26-2.36 for the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELS. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.50.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.72. 940,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,165. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.