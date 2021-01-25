Ergo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $803,210.00 (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $25.60 million and $803,210.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,161.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.39 or 0.04154881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.68 or 0.00420573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.09 or 0.01332144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.58 or 0.00516895 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.39 or 0.00419741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00275480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00022582 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 30,883,725 coins and its circulating supply is 27,580,003 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

