Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.22-1.26 for the period.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 719,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,631. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on EPRT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.