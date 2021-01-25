ethArt Price Up 69.9% This Week (ARTE)

ethArt (CURRENCY:ARTE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. ethArt has a market capitalization of $672,713.23 and approximately $1.07 million worth of ethArt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ethArt token can now be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00007228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ethArt has traded 69.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ethArt alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00070230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.85 or 0.00743369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00047843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.69 or 0.04181192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015196 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017805 BTC.

ethArt Token Profile

ARTE is a token. ethArt’s total supply is 5,901,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,268 tokens. ethArt’s official Twitter account is @dfohub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ethArt is https://reddit.com/r/dfohub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Artemine aims to be the version 2.0 of Minereum (the first self-mining smart contract). The Artemine goal is to continue the evolution of smart contract technology focusing on new blockchain mining approaches, particularly the Smart contract Self-mining principle. This principle relies on the basis that the token will mine the coins itself for a specific amount of time without the direct need for mining equipment or miners. “

ethArt Token Trading

ethArt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ethArt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ethArt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ethArt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ethArt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ethArt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.