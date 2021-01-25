Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $210.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.68.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $213.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 118.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $225.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 2,180 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $285,253.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,253. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $113,899.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,921 shares of company stock worth $29,579,974. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Etsy by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

