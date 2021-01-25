Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Trading Up 6.2%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 191,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 66,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.91% of Euro Tech worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

