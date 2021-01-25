Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.81 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will announce $116.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.94 million. Everi posted sales of $145.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $380.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.30 million to $387.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $520.06 million, with estimates ranging from $484.70 million to $535.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.23 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRI. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. Everi has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 3.08.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $97,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $505,220.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,713 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Everi in the second quarter worth $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth $186,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Everi by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

