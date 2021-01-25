Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €33.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EVT. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evotec SE (EVT.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €32.00 ($37.65).

EVT stock opened at €29.54 ($34.75) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 321.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.19. Evotec SE has a one year low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a one year high of €31.00 ($36.47). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.62.

Evotec SE (EVT.F) Company Profile

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

