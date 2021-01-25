Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Shares in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $690,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth about $128,743,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNEX. TheStreet upgraded StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SNEX opened at $57.12 on Monday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $65.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.74.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.79 per share, with a total value of $304,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 1,928 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $119,536.00. Insiders sold 72,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,288 over the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial segment offers risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and OTC products, voice brokerage, market intelligence, and physical trading, as well as commodity financing and logistics services.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.