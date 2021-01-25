Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 153,765 Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 153,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 57.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,644,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,136 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners grew its position in Atlantic Power by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 2,969,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 766,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after buying an additional 571,418 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 574.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 503,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 428,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.37.

AT opened at $3.01 on Monday. Atlantic Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $268.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

