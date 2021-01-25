Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 25,122 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,122 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLDD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125,478 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 40,150 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 672,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 266,702 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $28,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,471. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $14.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $947.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

