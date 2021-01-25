Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 211.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Koppers by 42.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KOP stock opened at $35.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $751.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.13. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $36.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $102,617.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

