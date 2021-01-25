Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,203,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in GrafTech International by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Shares of EAF opened at $10.59 on Monday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. Also, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 259,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $1,950,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,125,012 shares of company stock worth $297,056,224. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.