Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 38,546 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 450,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $82.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average of $86.00.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

