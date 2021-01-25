Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iStar by 944.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iStar during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in iStar during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iStar during the third quarter valued at $198,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STAR shares. TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of STAR opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.82.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.24. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

