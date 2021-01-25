ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Cap Tops $498,918.41

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $498,918.41 and approximately $3,285.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0853 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.95 or 0.01053518 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007846 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001107 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

