Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.97. 1,124,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,976. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.10. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.