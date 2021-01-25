Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Get Exponent alerts:

Separately, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $93.24 on Thursday. Exponent has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $97.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.02.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,340.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $10,177,206.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,648,534.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,746 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,621. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.