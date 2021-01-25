Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.01). Extended Stay America reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Extended Stay America had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million.

STAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -95.81 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. Extended Stay America’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

