Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.86.

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FN opened at $85.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $87.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.66 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

