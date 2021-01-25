Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 793 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.64.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $274.50 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.23. The company has a market capitalization of $781.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.