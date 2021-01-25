Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Given New $75.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $63.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.39 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 2,212.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,198,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,067 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 993.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.