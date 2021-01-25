Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) shot up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.91. 510,649 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 229,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Several brokerages have commented on FPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $349.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 561.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 98.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

