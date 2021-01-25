Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up about 1.6% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Fastenal by 16.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after buying an additional 37,588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 10.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,985,000 after buying an additional 366,582 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.13. 3,083,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,984. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Argus lifted their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.